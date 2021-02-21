Some Indy streets not plowed; drivers told to watch for potholes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s no more snow in the immediate forecast but there’s plenty of it on the roads.

Three thousand miles of city streets are never plowed by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The city city doesn’t have the money or the equipment to clear every residential road along with hundreds of miles of city streets. And now, the overtime budget for plowing snow has been exhausted for the year.

Once the snow thaws and the streets clear of the snow, the city is warning drivers to be on the lookout for potholes.

