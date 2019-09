BELMONT, CA – MAY 27: Nestle chocolate products are displayed on the shelves of a Kroger supermarket May 27, 2003 in Decatur, Georgia. Nestle Chief Executive Peter Brabeck reiterated today that he expected U.S. regulators to approve a $2.5 billion planned acquisition of Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream. If the acquisition is approved, Nestle, already the world’s largest food firm, would become co-leader of the global ice cream market with Anglo Dutch group Unilever. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A south side Nestlé plant is closing its doors, affecting 172 workers.

The facility, located at 1301 South Keystone Ave., will close by the end of the year.

A document posted to the Department of Workforce Development’s website says that all employees will be affected and that the closure is expected to be permanent.

The first workers will be let go on Nov. 1 with more people let go as late as Dec. 31.

The employees are not represented by a union.