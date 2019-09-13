Southbound lanes of I-465 closed after crane slides off embankment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All southbound lanes of I-465 at West 10th Street are closed due to a crane sitting sideways in the roadway.

According to Indiana Department of Transportation the lanes will be closed for about an hour.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 13.9 around 10:30 a.m.

Wayne Township Fire Department says the crane truck came off of a tow truck on 10th Street and rolled down an embankment onto southbound I-465.

The crane hit a car. All occupants of the car were checked out by a medical team and released at the scene.