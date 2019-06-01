Southeast side bridge closed, declared unsafe for traffic

Google Maps A red marker denotes a culvert bridge closed by Indianapolis Department of Public Works on May 31, 2019. (Google Maps)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The city Department of Public Works on Friday closed a bridge over a drainage culvert on East Southport Road on the southeast side.

The city has been preparing to work on the bridge, but decided to close it immediately because it was unsafe for traffic, said Betsy Whitmore, chief communications officer with Public Works.

The culvert is between Five Points and South Franklin roads, an area where many new-home neighborhoods have sprouted in recent years.

Whitmore said there was no immediate estimate on when repairs would be made to the bridge or when the road might reopen.