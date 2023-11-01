Southern Indiana man dead after single-vehicle crash in Scott County

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County Tuesday afternoon, state police say.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Troopers with the Indiana State Police were alerted to a possible crash on South Boatman Road in Scottsburg, Indiana, a short distance south of West Lake Road. Authorities were informed of the possible crash by an automated alert from an Apple Watch.

Investigators believe a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was heading southbound on Boatman Road. For an unknown reason, the car traveled across the northbound lane, off the east side of the roadway, and collided with a tree. The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, James C. Lasher, 48, of Underwood, Indiana, was unresponsive and rushed to Scott County Memorial Hospital.

Lasher was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

According to investigators, there were no other passengers, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision. Investigators believe a medical emergency may have initiated the crash. Lasher’s family has been notified of his death.