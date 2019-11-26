Southport HS to appeal IHSAA’s decision, ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Southport High School is appealing the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) decision to ban the school from this year’s state basketball tournament for recruiting violations.

The IHSAA said the coach used more than $5,000 from the Southport Basketball Club to pay the tuition of a player from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The IHSAA also placed the school on one-year probation, suspended the coach for two games and declared the player ineligible.

