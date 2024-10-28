Man injured in Southport police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a Southport police officer shot a suspect early Monday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., an officer with the Southport Police Department attempted a traffic stop near the front entrance to Berkley Commons Apartments in the 8000 block of Madison Avenue, state police said in a release.

The driver led the officer to the 2000 block of Appleton Drive, then got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

“During the foot pursuit it is believed the suspect fired at least one shot and the officer discharged his weapon toward the suspect,” state police said.

The man was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound until medics arrived and then taken to a local hospital.

State police say his injuries are not life-threatening and he is now under arrest for outstanding warrants.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by Indiana State Police at the request of the Southport police chief.

Monday’s police shooting is the second in Marion County in less than 24 hours. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer on Sunday shot a carjacking suspect at the corner of East 11th Street and North Kealing Avenue on the city’s near east side. The suspect is expected to survive.