Southport PD holding blood drive on July 25

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Southport Police Department is holding its annual Fallen Officer Blood Drive on Saturday.

The department is teaming up with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

It’s scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the training room at the Southport Municipal Complex at 137 Worman St.

The department said in a tweet that it’s a way to “give a little in memory of those who gave all.”

Remember to eat and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule a time to donate, click here.