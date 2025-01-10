South side coffee shop, brewery damaged after neighboring building catches fire

A vacant building between Helm Coffee and Garfield Brewery on Shelby St. caught fire early on Jan. 10, 2025, completely destroying the building and damaging the neighboring businesses. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two southside businesses near Garfield Park were damaged after the vacant building between them caught fire early Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire broke out just around midnight Friday at 2322 Shelby St. That’s right between Garfield Brewery and Helm Coffee south of East Raymond Street, right next to Garfield Park.

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire, but said crews responded and saw heavy smoke showing from the empty building. Part of the structure collapsed about ten minutes after they arrived.

It took IFD around an hour and a half to fully control the fire. Pictures shared by the department indicate the building was completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Helm Coffee and Garfield Brewery only saw damage to the roof and some inside water damage. The coffee shop said on social media that they would be closed Friday but plans to reopen as soon as they’re given the “all clear” by city officials.

News 8 has reached out to the brewery to see if the fire has impacted their schedule and ask about the extent of their damages.