Southside fire results in $75K damage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Wednesday evening fire on the city’s south side resulted in $75,000 damage, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD said that just before 8:30 p.m. on June 17 crews were called to a fire in the 1400 block of East Naomi Street.

Crews battling the fire in the three-story structure were able to get it under control around 11 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and that there were no individuals inside at the time, according to IFD.

IFD said the building houses three businesses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.