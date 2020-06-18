Local

Southside fire results in $75K damage

Photo of Naomi Street fire on June 17, 2020. (Provided Photo/IFD)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Wednesday evening fire on the city’s south side resulted in $75,000 damage, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD said that just before 8:30 p.m. on June 17 crews were called to a fire in the 1400 block of East Naomi Street.

Crews battling the fire in the three-story structure were able to get it under control around 11 p.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and that there were no individuals inside at the time, according to IFD.

IFD said the building houses three businesses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

National /

Thursday’s business headlines

Business /

Cream of Wheat is reviewing its black mascot after Aunt Jemima, others acknowledged their racist roots

Business /

Bolton book bombshells: Trump asked China’s Xi for reelection help, told him to keep building concentration camps

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.