Southwest adds flights to Atlanta for Notre Dame game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Planes to Atlanta are going to be a little less crowded for Fighting Irish fans as Southwest Airlines added additional flights for the game.
Southwest announced Saturday that they are adding nonstop options from the Indianapolis International Airport to Atlanta.
One new flight to Atlanta was added Jan. 19, making the total three nonstop flights the day before the game.
Two additional flights were added Jan. 21, for a total of four flights to bring fans back home.
Notre Dame takes on Ohio State University in the College Football Playoff’s National Championship Game, scheduled for Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
