Southwest Airlines bringing back nonstop service from Indy to Chicago Midway

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 16: The skyline of Chicago is seen on descent to Midway Airport on Friday, August 16, 2024. The Democratic National Convention will start on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers who want to visit Chicago but don’t want to deal with the “Mad Max” feel of the Dan Ryan Expressway or the overwhelming sprawl of Chicago O’Hare will soon have another way to get there.

Southwest Airline is bringing back nonstop service from Indianapolis International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport after a 5-year hiatus.

The roughly 70-minute flight will run twice daily, year-round, beginning on Aug. 5, 2025.

While American Airlines and United Airlines offer flights to Chicago O’Hare, Southwest will be the only airline out of the Indy airport flying into Chicago Midway.

“Chicago Midway gives Hoosiers more access to Southwest’s destinations across the United States and beyond enabling easier travel for both business and leisure needs,” Maggie Cunningham, Indianapolis Airport Authority director of air service and airport experience, said in a release.

Southwest is also set to begin daily nonstop flights from Indianapolis and Nashville on March 6, 2025. The Indianapolis Airport Authority says it “has been pursuing this key business and leisure destination for more than seven years.”

The airline also plans to add more flights through Indianapolis during the 2025 Spring Break travel season. With this schedule extension, flights are now on sale through Oct. 1, 2025.

Southwest currently offers service from Indianapolis to Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Panama City, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston (Hobby), Las Vegas, Kansas City, Orlando, Miami, Phoenix, Ft. Myers, San Diego, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa.

To book a flight with Southwest Airlines, click here.

Click here to learn more about Indianapolis International Airport.