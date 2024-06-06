Spanish teacher Deb Mansfield named Husky Hero for April

(THE REPORTER) — Deb Mansfield, Spanish teacher at Hamilton Heights High School (HHHS), has been named the Husky Hero for the month of April.

Mansfield, who is in her sixth year at Heights, is known for helping her students to experience “life” as individuals who are seen, known, and valued. This is a driving factor in her motivation to teach at Heights. It is her intention to be attentive to the lives of her students, to create and cultivate space for students to know they are priceless, to ignite their potential, and to provide opportunities for them to see their personal strengths so they can contribute to the world and make it a better place.

“Please consider Mrs. Debra Mansfield as the husky hero of the month, as my family considers her as our hero,” Sara Smith said. “Our daughter struggled figuring out her way in life as a freshman this year. She felt so conflicted socially, emotionally, and spiritually that it seemed like she didn’t even know who she was anymore. Mrs. Mansfield was the light in the darkness for her. Whenever she went to school, Mrs. Mansfield was always so loving, supportive, and reassuring for our daughter. In addition to being a major impact in school, Debra was also a significant role model outside of school through her involvement with Young Life. Our daughter now says that her favorite day of the week is Thursday, because she gets to spend time with Debra and the Young Life group on that day. After this semester, we are in awe of how happy and motivated our daughter is, and we owe that to Mrs. Mansfield. Mahatma Gandhi said that ‘a true hero is not defined by their strength, but by their ability to inspire and lead others.’ That is exactly what Mrs. Debra Mansfield is: a (husky) hero.”

“Hamilton Heights has allowed me to work with some very talented, caring, and overall exceptional people who have played a major role in my life these past few years,” Mansfield said. “The kindness and patience I have received from staff and students at HHHS is something that I, too, want to reciprocate to others. Therefore, to be nominated and selected as a Husky Hero is a reflection of those I work with. It is also a gift that I will cherish and not take for granted.”

Mansfield added, “The Husky Hero award will serve as a reminder to me that what I do in and out of my classroom matters. It will inspire me to continue to reach out to my students in every way possible.”

“The constant theme with our Husky Hero winners is that they connect with students really well; Debra is no different,” HHHS Principal Jarrod Mason said. “She has a huge heart, and she gets to know her students and connects with them in many ways. I think that really speaks to why she won this award.”

Do you know a Husky Hero? Nomination forms and information about this special recognition program for Hamilton Heights employees are available at bit.ly/hhschuskyhero. The Husky Hero Recognition program is made possible through the Hamilton Heights Educational Foundation in partnership with Craig and Amber Bowen (FC Tucker).