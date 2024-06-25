Spark! brings week of activities to downtown Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is here and with it comes the return of an annual festival in Hamilton County.

Spark!Fishers Festival runs Monday through Friday. It kicked off with a charity golf outing benefiting the Fishers Rotary Club on Monday.

The city’s public relations and marketing manager, Kara Hall, says the golf outing was a new addition to the line-up

“It was a huge success,” Hall said. “We had a ton of different (group) out there all benefiting a great cause.”

On Tuesday, the action continues with a free concert at the Nickle Plate District Amphitheater. It features “Uptown Funk: A Bruno Mars Tribute,” and a drone show to wrap up the night.

It continues Wednesday with a 5K race around downtown Fishers. New to Wednesday’s lineup is a 1 Mile Walk/Run welcoming more participants who might not want to do a full race. Registration is still open.

Then on Thursday, the Car & Art Show will take on the central green near City Hall.

Executive Director of the Fishers Arts Council Les Reinhardt says many talented artists will be on display.

“We’ve got a lot of variety of 2D works but also some awesome fiber work,” Reinhardt said. “We’ve even had young artists, as well, I’m really excited about (them).”

Friday brings another concert featuring “Red: A Taylor Swift Tribute” at the amphitheater. A fireworks show will close things out.

Spark!Fishers ends with the annual Street Fair and Parade On Saturday. Indiana’s first professional volleyball team, Indy Ignite, will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

Spark! Fishers Schedule