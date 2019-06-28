Spark! Fishers festival kicks off

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – If you’re looking to start celebrating independence day a little bit early, the second annual Spark! Fishers kicked off Friday night.

A parade will be on Saturday.

Vertical horizon and Tonic will perform Friday night at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. The concert is free, but tickets are required.

The North Street Festival will open at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and be followed by fireworks.

If the weather does not hold up, the parade and fireworks will be Sunday.