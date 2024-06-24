Spark!Fishers Festival to light up Nickel Plate Cultural District

FISHERS, IN (WISH) — The Spark!Fishers festival returns to the heart of Fishers’ Nickel Plate Cultural District this week! The annual weeklong event combines community spirit with a lineup of festivities that showcase the unique character of Fishers and commemorate Independence Day traditions.

Scheduled to kick off on Monday and run through Saturday, Spark!Fishers features an array of activities designed to bring residents and visitors together.

Highlights include a charity golf tournament in partnership with Fishers Rotary Club, free concerts featuring tributes to Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift, a 5k race, and the popular Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show.

New attractions include a drone show following Tuesday evening’s concert and a fireworks display to cap off Friday night’s festivities at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Additionally, participants of all ages and abilities can participate in a 1-Mile Walk/Run along with the traditional 5k race on Wednesday evening.

Indy Ignite, Indiana’s inaugural professional volleyball team, has been named this year’s parade grand marshal. The team, set to debut in January 2025, will call the new Fishers Event Center home. Fishers Event Center is slated to open its doors in fall 2024.

Visitors can also explore the newly opened Fishers Municipal Center during Saturday’s events and enjoy free programming from local arts groups. This includes art galleries showcasing the works of renowned Hoosier artist and writer Kurt Vonnegut Jr., interactive activities, and performances by local arts groups.

During Saturday’s street fair and parade, festival-goers can park at the FORUM Conference Center and utilize the complimentary shuttle service running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., with brief interruptions from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to parade activities.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:

Monday : Start the Spark! Charity Golf Outing

: Start the Spark! Charity Golf Outing Tuesday at 7 p.m. : Free Concert featuring Uptown Funk: A Bruno Mars Tribute, followed by a drone show

: Free Concert featuring Uptown Funk: A Bruno Mars Tribute, followed by a drone show Wednesday at 6:15 & 7 p.m. : 1-Mile Walk/Run and 5K Race presented by IU Health Fishers

: 1-Mile Walk/Run and 5K Race presented by IU Health Fishers Thursday from 6-9 p.m. : Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show

: Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show Friday at 8 p.m. : Free Concert featuring Red: A Taylor Swift Tribute, followed by fireworks

: Free Concert featuring Red: A Taylor Swift Tribute, followed by fireworks Saturday from 2-9 p.m.: Street Fair with parade at 6 p.m.

Spark!Fishers will take place at the Fishers Municipal Center unless otherwise noted.

For more information about the Spark!Fishers festival, including a complete schedule of events and parking recommendations, click here.