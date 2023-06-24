Spark!Fishers festival to wrap up with parade, festival, fireworks show

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Saturday is the final day of Spark!Fishers festival and organizers say it will go out with a bang with a big parade, fireworks, and many more celebrations.

The event, taking place at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, is expected to draw in 10,000 people, organizers say, with the parade starting at 6 p.m. expected to draw in the biggest crowd of any event.

Spark!Fishers will begin Saturday with a farmer’s market, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon. Additionally, a street festival will begin at 3 p.m.

The festival will also include kids zones, live music, and a wide variety of food and drinks. Wristbands for the kids zones will be $5 for Fishers residents and $7.50 for non-residents.

The parade, which starts at 6 p.m., will proceed through Lantern Road and all the way down 116th Street. The night is set to wrap up with an aerial drone show and fireworks once it is dark enough outside.