Sparse crowds for New Year’s Eve in Indianapolis

A band performs Dec. 31, 2020, at Tin Roof in downtown Indianapolis as part of New Year's Eve festivities. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A night that is often the second-biggest night of the year for bars is not going to be a big moneymaker this year.

Marion County kept with its coronavirus-mandated closure for businesses at midnight Thursday.

While it’s not a surprise for most, it’s still disappointing for people in the bar and restaurant industry.

“This year, we have nothing,” said Laura Roseberry, the general manager for Kilroy’s downtown.

“Tonight has been a little different to say the least,” added Jess Clark, the assistant general manager at Tin Roof.

Both said New Year’s Eve is usually the biggest night of the year behind St. Patrick’s Day.

With social distancing, Kilroy’s can get about 25% to 30% capacity maximum. But, Roseberry said, they hadn’t come close as of the dinner hour.

“Not at all, even after the Pacers game,” she said.

Kilroy’s isn’t giving out party favors or a champagne toast this year; that seems about right considering there’s no big crowd.

While the rules in Marion County are the same on Dec. 31 as they’ve been for weeks, Roseberry wishes there would have been some exception made.

“It’s been a long seven, eight months,” she said. “I wish they would have extended it at least to 12:30 to 1 o’clock.”

The rules are no surprise for Kilroy’s customer Tim Barrett, who made a quick overnight trip to see his family from Dearborn County in southeastern Indiana.

“I think it’s the norm. I think it’s the right thing to do, the smart thing to do,” he said.

This won’t be the first time he misses the festivities in New York’s Times Square. Barrett said, “There’s been a lot of times when I’ve never seen it drop because I’ve been asleep before it ever did.”

Around the corner at Tin Roof, there’s a band on stage but still a lot of empty tables around 7 p.m.

There’s still a toast this year. It’s just going to be at 11:30 p.m.

Clark wishes the city would have extended the hours of operation or loosened capacity restrictions just for a night.

“With the ball drop being such a big deal, to give us 30 more minutes would have been something nice and easy to do,” Clark said.

Still, he said it’s not all bad.

“Getting out of here at midnight, I’m not complaining about it.”

But others might be. Smaller crowds mean smaller tips on what’s usually a big night.

And those downtown know, if they just cross the county line, some big nights are probably still happening.

“It’s pretty much a slap in the face sometimes,” Roseberry said. “I live in one of those counties so to me, it’s pretty ridiculous leaving here and going to a bar that is completely 100% capacity less than two miles down the road.”

Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 99 more Hoosier deaths for a total of 7,911. A total of 511,485 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

