Spartz thanks voters after winning tight congressional race: ‘I will represent all of you well’

WESTFIELD (WISH) — The tight race for the U.S. House in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, between Democrat Christina Hale and Republican Victoria Spartz, was finally decided Wednesday night, 24 hours after the polls closed.

The Associated Press projected Spartz as the winner on Wednesday.

“It’s been a tough election year. But it’s getting to closure. Whether we like or dislike the outcome of some races, we’ll have to live with them, and make our best of it,” said Spartz.

Thursday, Spartz shed some light on her strategy to win the congressional seat.

“I think we just spent more time on the ground,” she said. “Even as much as we…it was difficult. More difficult than normal. We’ll still be able to have more grassroots operations.”

Thursday, Spartz told reporters she had a good conversation with Democrat Christina Hale, and she appreciated her call. She also thanked those Hoosiers who voted for her.

“It’s a great honor to represent the people. It’s a huge responsibility, and I’m very humbled that so many Hoosiers trust in me to do it. It’s very emotional for me,” she said.

Spartz had a message, Thursday, for Hoosiers who did not vote for her.

“I will represent all of you well, and I will not let you down. I look forward to doing great things for the 5th District, for the State of Indiana, and for our country,” she said.

Spartz said one of her biggest priorities is health care.

She will likely be part of a Republican minority, in the U.S. House.

“I’ll work on policies and try to reach out to some legislators on the other side, and see if we can agree on them. We may disagree on the broader issues, but we can go and agree on some narrow issues. I think if we can get something done, and move the needle, and move our country forward, it will be great,” she said.

Spartz came to the U.S. 20 Years ago from Ukraine.

“I will be the first immigrant from Indiana. So, this is the first time Hoosiers have elected an immigrant to represent them. Somebody that is actually a naturalized citizen. But, I learned a lot from Hoosiers,” Spartz said.

She will travel to Washington, D.C. next week to attend a several-dayslong orientation for freshmen in Congress.