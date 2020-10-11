Special Olympics Indiana softball championship games held at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Victory Field was home to two Special Olympics Softball Championship games on Saturday.

The first game was between Tippecanoe and Shelby Counties and the second was between two Johnson County teams.

These are big games for the athletes as the pandemic has canceled many games and practices. These games are the only official ones they play and organization leaders say being at Victory Field for these games makes it so special.

“They are in official Indians gear and that alone makes today very exciting,” said Scott Furnish, vice president of development of Special Olympics Indiana. “Playing on a world class field like this is something we have not been able to do with them so of course they are very excited, they are also very nervous so the whole package is coming today.”

The Shelby County Cardinals and Johnson County Bison both took home victories.