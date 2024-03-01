Special Olympics wraps up 2024 Polar Plunge Campaign this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people braved the cold waters at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis to fundraise for athletes.

Special Olympics Indiana is wrapping up its 2024 Polar Plunge campaign, with four plunges in Indianapolis this weekend.

Participants get into a cold pool inside or a body of water outside, taking donations to sponsor their “plunge.”

The first of four was on Thursday, with the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. It’s the first time the two groups teamed up for an event.

Top donor Jason Bailey with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is already excited to take the dip next year.

“It was freezing,” Bailey said. “I went back in a second time. It was good. Here to support people … [It’s] just a great opportunity, especially being down at the academy to be able to give back to all of the athletes that are coming out.”

On Friday, more than 500 high school students and staff participated in the Polar Plunge. Many students got the day off of school to participate in the challenge.

Dr. Paul Kaiser, superintendent of Westfield-Washington Schools says it’s his fifth year taking the plunge.

“My role is to be a leader, it’s to be a role model and really get our kids to start thinking about giving back,” Kaiser said. “This is all about raising money for our special students and allow them to participate in the Special Olympic events. So by me coming out trying to be a role model and say, ‘Hey, if Kaiser can do it, anybody can do it.'”

This year marks Special Olympics Indiana’s 55th year hosting sports programming for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

It’s also the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge and the non-profit is on pace to break $1 million in donations.

Chief Development Officer, Scott Furnish says it’s already a record-breaking

“We started out with a humble 30 plungers,” Furnish said. “To think that we’re going to have more than 3000 this year across Indiana. We’re very fortunate and it’s grown into our signature fundraiser.”

So far, organizers say about 1,000 people have signed up for the Polar Plunges between Feb. 29 – March 2.

In total, the non-profit will have hosted 19 plunges across the state during the 2024 season.

There will be two more community plunges on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. To find out how to register, visit Special Olympics Indiana’s website.