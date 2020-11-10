Special prosecutor to announce grand jury decision in Reed case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special prosecutor will announce the grand jury’s decision regarding the shooting death of Dreasjon Reed by Indianapolis police officers.
Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury will announce the grand jury’s decision at 5 p.m.
WISH-TV will carry her announcement live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV news app and on our Facebook page.
Reed was shot and killed by an IMPD officer following a chase in May. IMPD says Reed fired shots at an officer in an exchange of gunfire.
Khoury, a deputy prosecutor in Madison County, was assigned to the case in June.
This story will be updated.