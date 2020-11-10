Special prosecutor to announce grand jury decision in Reed case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special prosecutor will announce the grand jury’s decision regarding the shooting death of Dreasjon Reed by Indianapolis police officers.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury will announce the grand jury’s decision at 5 p.m.

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury will announce the grand jury's decision at 5 p.m.

Reed was shot and killed by an IMPD officer following a chase in May. IMPD says Reed fired shots at an officer in an exchange of gunfire.

Khoury, a deputy prosecutor in Madison County, was assigned to the case in June.

This story will be updated.