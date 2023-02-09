Local

Special Valentine’s Day outing at SoChatti

by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS  (WISH) —  If you haven’t already, it’s time to make plans for you and your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day weekend.

SoChatti is a place you can visit to experience dairy-free chocolate from around the world made in the heart of Indianapolis.

Friday is ‘Valentine’s Chocolate and Wine Class.” Guests can experience a tour of the factory, themed charcuterie, and candy-making.

For more fun, guests can attend a romantic-themed party on Saturday. The event features a station to make candies with a personal touch, Rice Krispie treat pops, and cards.

In addition, specialty cocktails, wine, beer, and gift cards are available.

