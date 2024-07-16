Town of Speedway allows alcohol outdoors in downtown district

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion County town of Speedway’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will allow people to carry alcohol outdoors in a specific district, just in time for big crowds coming to weekend motorsports races.

People 21 and old can purchase alcoholic beverages from approved establishments and enjoy them within designated Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, boundaries.

Speedway Town Manager Grant Kleinhenc said, while on Main Street, “We had hoped to get it accomplished by the Indianapolis 500, but it was not able to be done. It was approved last Friday by the (Indiana) Alcohol Tobacco Commission. This is the area that will allow the alcohol outdoors. It’s on Main Street between 10th and 16th street.”

“We have about 400,000 visitors that come in May and for the Brickyard 400. We’re probably going to have nearly 100,000, and we do like to put on our best dress and make sure we look great.”

Signs displaying a map of the DORA district will guide visitors and participating businesses, including O’Reilly’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, Dawson’s on Main, Daredevil Brewing, and Foyt Wine Vault.

Kleinhenc said, “You can’t drink alcohol in public outside of the DORA boundaries. If folks walk outside with those beverages and we see that or respond to that, that’s a violation of state law.”

Beverages must be served in clear plastic cups when taken outside of participating businesses. Glass containers are not allowed in the DORA district. Also, people are limited to carrying no more than two open alcoholic drinks at a time.

“I think overall we are also wanting to see how it all works. We may ultimately amend, modify, or change that ordinance that allowed the DORA,” Kleinhenc said.

The size of the open container contents is also regulated to ensure responsible consumption. For example, beer or flavored malt beverages must not exceed 16 ounces. Wine, cider, or hard seltzer should not exceed 12 ounces. Mixed drinks containing liquor are limited to 10 ounces, with no more than 2 ounces of liquor in the mix.

Some residents fear that drinking in public spaces may lead to issues like disorderly conduct or even accidents.

One town resident, Carter Boles, said, “I think, for kids out here, it’s a little interesting sometimes, especially if they are coming out of a restaurant or bar. The kids might see something that they don’t want to see, per say. It’ll be interesting to see how people deal with it.”

Other community members were eager to have their ice-cold beverages available.

Another town resident, Quintin Rubick, said, “I think it will be great for race weekends as long as people are respectful and responsible, and throw their cans where they need to go. I’m fine with it.”

The Speedway Police Department says it will work to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors within the district.

Fifteen Indiana communities now have DORAs, and Fort Wayne has two. The complete list is on the website of the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission.