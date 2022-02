Local

Speedway appoints interim chief Charles Upchurch as chief of police

Charles Upchurch was appointed Speedway police chief on Feb. 14, 2022. (Provided Photo/Speedway Police Department)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Speedway Interim Police Chief Charles Upchurch was appointed as the town’s chief of police Monday, Speedway Police Department said Wednesday.

His appointment was approved during a public meeting Monday.

Upchurch joined the department in April 1988 after graduating from Ball State University.

He had served as the assistant police chief since January 2010.