Speedway coffee shop hosts music festival focused on mental health

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Spark Coffee hosted its “Music Festival on the Plaza” Saturday, with several components focused on mental health during September’s National Suicide Awareness Month.

The festival featured several performances by Indianapolis music artists, including “Deadspeak,” fronted by local Lily Hardin.

The band is known for its alternative metal and rock style. Their newest album, The Maze, has a special emphasis on articulating the reality of mental health struggles.

“A couple years ago, right around the time of COVID…I’m sure this was the case for a lot of people, my mental health was just plummeting,” Hardin said. “I looked to music to really get me through.”

The album, made up of 11 tracks, was released Sept. 14 and can be found on Spotify or Apple Music.

Hardin is hopeful their music reminds listeners they are not alone in their own mental health struggles.

“Music can be a safe place where you can just be, and you can feel free, and know that other people are also like you, and they’re probably feeling the same way,” Hardin said. “This whole month is National Suicide Awareness Month. So, we really wanted to highlight, mental health at this festival as well.”

In addition to several musical performances, the festival featured live painting and vendors.

Indy-based artist Betsy Bird’s art was available for purchase. If you’re interested in checking out her work, click here.

To access Deadspeak’s music, click here.

Mental health resources