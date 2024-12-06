Speedway hosts ‘Light the Night’ to celebrate holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bit of snow and some gusty winds couldn’t keep visitors away from a holiday celebration Wednesday night in Speedway.

“Light the Night,” hosted by Speedway Parks & Recreation, offered crafts, cookies, holiday lights, sleigh rides, and visits from Santa at the Dallara IndyCar Factory and The Spark Coffee.

“It’s a lot of fun to walk around and see people saying ‘hi’ to each other. It’s just hat warm feeling of a small town, even though we’re in a big city. We’re very welcoming and we just love having our community events, and the holiday season is one we all look forward to,” Speedway Parks Director Tammy Smith told News 8.

Looking for more holiday fun? Adults and children of all ages are invited to Breakfast with Santa and Santa’s Sweet Shop at Speedway Masonic Lodge #500, 1620 N. Lynhurst Dr. The event runs from 8 – 11 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.