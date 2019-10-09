Speedway Moose Lodge funds 50 first-aid kits for fire, medic crews

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First responders on the west side have a new tool to help save lives.

The Wayne Township Fire Department received a $37,000 donation from the Speedway Moose Lodge 500. The department used the money to purchase 50 first-aid kits. The kits will be attached to ballistics vests that firefighters and paramedics wear in extreme situations.

The kits have essential life-saving equipment to help control bleeding or treat wounds.

Michael Pruitt from the department said, “Any type of active threat that’s going on where many people have been injured, we’re having to take quick action because we know the importance of quicker action is going to save lives, and so we have to work with law enforcement in a team to provide that care during some pretty dangerous situations.”

The kits will allow firefighters and paramedics to instantly treat themselves, other injured first responders or anyone else in need.