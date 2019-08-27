Speedway seeks help to find industrial oil dumper

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Who is illegally dumping large amounts of industrial oil in the Speedway wastewater system?

That’s what town officials asked Monday night in a news release and a YouTube video. They said the dumping in the last month strained the town’s wastewater treatment system.

“This illegal activity is causing a significant financial burden to our town as well as safety concerns within our plant itself,” Mike Davis, assistant superintendent at Speedway Wastewater Treatment Plant, said in the release.

Wastewater superintendent Norm Berry said in the release, “The large amount of oil being dumped is causing a molecular breakdown of oxygen before it reaches the microorganisms,” which absorb and break down waste materials in wastewater. “Because of this, we’ve had to supplement our natural processes by purchasing additional oxygen, which is costing thousands of dollars a week to maintain.”

Criminal charges will be pursued if the oil dumping was intentional, the statement said. The recovery of costs associated with the dumping could also be charged to the dumper.

“It is possible that the person dumping oil is utilizing a manhole in a residential or hidden area,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the dumping was asked to call 911.