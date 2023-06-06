Speedway Trails celebrates opening of new 2-mile trail section

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Trails Association held a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon for the official opening of a new 1.9-mile section of the B&O Trail.

The B&O trail is a multi-phased rail-to-trail development project, with the goal to convert old and unused train tracks into walking and biking trails.

Organizers say that trails are so important to the community for a number of reasons. Beverly Katterhenry, vice president of Speedway Trails, says a major importance is the trails are multi-functional.

“It’s for your health, it’s for people who want to get outside. It’s for people who want to get to work. It’s amazing how many people in the morning I see riding their bikes,” Katterhenry said.

Organizers also say the final connection to downtown is expected to be complete in early 2024. The completed trail will feature 15 miles that connect Tilden and Indianapolis.