Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Speedway Trails celebrates opening of new 2-mile trail section

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Speedway Trails Association held a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon for the official opening of a new 1.9-mile section of the B&O Trail.

The B&O trail is a multi-phased rail-to-trail development project, with the goal to convert old and unused train tracks into walking and biking trails.

Organizers say that trails are so important to the community for a number of reasons. Beverly Katterhenry, vice president of Speedway Trails, says a major importance is the trails are multi-functional.

“It’s for your health, it’s for people who want to get outside. It’s for people who want to get to work. It’s amazing how many people in the morning I see riding their bikes,” Katterhenry said.

Organizers also say the final connection to downtown is expected to be complete in early 2024. The completed trail will feature 15 miles that connect Tilden and Indianapolis.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

LGBTQ+ advocates: Westfield mayor told...
Political News /
Microsoft agrees to pay $20M,...
National News /
Man ignites fire in lobby...
Indiana News /
Councilors OKs $625M in bonds...
Political News /
NASA’s Psyche mission will launch...
National News /
Police say Indiana lawmaker crashed...
Crime Watch 8 /
Hundreds of journalists strike to...
National News /
1 dies, 3 hurt in...
Local News /