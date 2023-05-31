Spill of animal fat closes US 40, State Road 9 in downtown Greenfield

Westbound U.S. 40 and both directions of State Road 9 were closed May 31, 2023, in downtown Greenfield, Indiana, after a spill of animal fat and then a rainstorm "has turned the roadway into an ice skating rink!" the city's police department says. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westbound U.S. 40 and both directions of State Road 9 were closed Wednesday afternoon in downtown Greenfield after a spill of animal fat and then a rainstorm “has turned the roadway into an ice skating rink!” the city’s police department says.

“Expect this closure to be in place for a few hours,” Greenfield police said in a Facebook post just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About a mile of U.S. 40, also known locally as Main Street, is closed from State Road 9/North State Street to Apple Street/South Morristown Pike, police say.

A block of northbound State Road 9 has been closed from U.S. 40 to North Street.

Southbound traffic on State Road 9 is being diverted about a mile north at McKenzie Road.