Allegiant & Frontier add Indy flights as rival Spirit hits turbulence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — America’s largest ultra low-cost air carriers are on decidedly different flight paths this week.

One is struggling to survive, while two others are announcing expanded schedules – including new flights into and out of Indianapolis.

Spirit Airlines declared bankruptcy Monday in an attempt to reboot as it struggles to gain financial altitude lost during the pandemic travel swoon and the airline’s scuttled sale to JetBlue.

Spirit has worked out terms with its stakeholders leading to the Chapter 11 filing, and the carrier says it will keep operating as normal.

Now, Allegiant and Frontier announced Tuesday are rolling out new flight schedules.

In Allegiant’s case, it’s the company’s largest ever – with 44 new routes and service to three new cities.

“We’re excited to announce that Allegiant is expanding nationwide, offering even more travel options to our customers,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement accompanying the new schedule. “These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand. By connecting more cities, we’re making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories.”

The headline addition for Indiana readers is a non-stop route between Indianapolis (IND) and Portland, Oregon (PDX), beginning May 23, 2025.

Allegiant is starting service to Gulf Shores, Alabama (GUF), Colorado Springs, Colorado (COS), and Columbia, South Carolina (CAE).

The additions bring Allegiant’s service map to 51 cities in all.

Frontier’s new Indianapolis offerings are non-stops to Tampa and Atlanta, allowing customers to skip the customary Denver connection that currently adds several hours and thousands to those routes.

The Tampa flights will debut March 6, 2025 and take off three times per week.

The Atlanta flights begin the next day, March 7, 2025 and also repeat three times each week.

Both airlines are offering introductory fares well below regular price. Frontier’s new IND flights start as low as $19. Allegiant’s begin at $79.