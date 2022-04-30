Local

Spirit & Place Festival coming to Indianapolis this May, comedy show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spirit and Place Festival is back for a second year in Indianapolis.

It is putting on a “Laugh in Peace” comedy show. According to comic, Rabbi Bob Alper, the show consists of learning about different faiths, but also having fun at the same time.

This will be the first live show since the COVID-19 pandemic. People should expect a show demonstrating friendships, road stories, and a magnificent conclusion that you can hear if you attend the show.

“People see something, they see our friendship, how much we love each other, how much we miss each other. In each of our performances, we talk about being Jewish, being Christian, being Muslim, they get some information. We don’t do any back and forth. We don’t do any negative stuff. We don’t do any challenging stuff. We just do clean appropriate really funny comedy, ” Alper said. “It’s very funny, it’s unique. You don’t often see a rabbi comedian and I hope you don’t see a rabbi comedian, hopefully I am the only one. A minister comedian, a Muslim comedian. You’ll see a unique pairing of the three of us together.”

According to Alper, the show is suitable for kids 11 and older, seniors, and everyone.

The show is on Thursday, May 19 from 7-9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Public Library, central branch. This is a free event. Register online to reserve your seat.