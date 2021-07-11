Local

Spirit & Place relaunching Powerful Conversations on Race series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spirit & Place, a community initiative based in the Indiana University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, is relaunching its Powerful Conversations on Race series.

The series started in 2017 and will make its return Sunday with a discussion called Charleston Syllabus Deep Dive, which explores how racism started.

The series continues on the second Sunday of every month from 3-5 p.m. All events will be on Zoom.

The series is free to anyone interested in participating. Registration is required by 11:59 p.m. the Friday before the event. You can register for upcoming events here.

More information about the Powerful Conversations on Race series is available here.