Local

Spokenote announces multiyear growth plan to create 300 jobs by 2026

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Spokenote made an announcement Thursday that the company’s multiyear growth plans include the creation of 300 jobs by 2026. They also plan to open a new headquarters location in the Certified Technology Park in Fishers.

According to a release, the company plans to grow its team to 300 by the end of 2026, receiving $7M in IEDC state tax credits and grants. To further the growth of the company, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed an investment in Spokenote of up to $7 million in the form of incentive tax credits, and up to $165,000 in training grants. The release says these tax credits are performance-based which means the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained.

The City of Fishers also pledged $55,000 in training grants to assist in helping Spokenote employees improve their skills. The company is also using the state’s Venture Capital Investment (VCI) tax credit program, which helps entrepreneurs and startups attract capital more quickly. Spokenote was approved to leverage the program to raise up to $4 million.