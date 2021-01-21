Sport these Chucks to salute Crispus Attucks’ 1954-55 hoops championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis high school is being recognized by Converse as part of the footwear brand’s Breaking Down Barriers collection.

The collection is inspired by the 1954-1955 Crispus Attucks High School men’s basketball team. Its win at state championship marked the first time an all-Black team won the state title.

The shoes will have the champions’ team colors and materials that represent their varsity letterman jackets.

Converse is featuring the team on its Chuck 70 and the Classic Converse Pro Leather products.

A nationwide release is planned for spring. More details, including availability and pricing, will be released soon.