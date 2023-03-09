Spring break’s here, so get ready for IND airport crowds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring break has arrived for schools, and nearly 70,000 passengers are expected to travel in and out of Indianapolis International Airport through the weekend, the Transportation Security Administration says.

Thursday through Saturday were expected to be the busiest days, with more than 18,000 passengers anticipated on Friday.

Airport officials say flights from 4-7 a.m. will be the most impacted by the surge in travel. Travelers were asked to arrive at least two hours early during that timeframe.

TSA Checkpoint A opens at 4 a.m. and Checkpoint B opens at 3:30 a.m. TSA PreCheck is only available on Checkpoint A.

Airlines’ ticket counters opening times vary, but generally they open two hours before their first flight departure.

Also, construction is underway for an expansion to the Terminal Garage, which is expected to fill to capacity for spring break travel.