Spring brings plenty of patio dining options at Indy-area restaurants

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s better than enjoying a delicious meal with friends and family? Enjoying that meal outdoors.

Grainne McConnell from the Indianapolis Moms blog says dining alfresco on a restaurant patio can be fun for everyone.

“I think when kids get that wee bit more crazy, let them go [to a restaurant patio],” McConnell said.

With summer on the way, the writers of the Indianapolis Moms blog have put together a list of some of their favorite Indy-area restaurants that offer patio dining.

Visit the Indianapolis Moms blog to check out the list.

