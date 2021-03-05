Spring bulb display opens at Garfield Park Conservatory

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —The annual Spring Bulb Display at the Garfield Park Conservatory starts on Friday morning.

The event is open to people of all ages and offers an array of colorful spring blooms. From classic favorites to unique hybrids of tulips, hyacinth and daffodils, the bulb display is an opportunity for people to get rid of their winter blues. Visitors can also stroll through the conservatory’s tropical plant collection, enjoying waterfalls, orchids, and more.

The Spring Bulb display will be held on Friday, March 5 through Friday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Saturday & 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. It costs $4 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance either online here or by calling the conservatory at (317) 327-7183.



Registration Details:

There will be no refunds or transfers once the time slot is purchased.

Group size is limited to eight. There are not currently group tours or programs.

People who have an annual pass should contact staff to reserve their space.

Contact the Conservatory with questions at (317) 327-7183 or at gpcons@indy.gov

COVID-19 Safety precautions: