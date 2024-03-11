Spring forward with a new hairstyle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring into the new season with a new hairstyle at the Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.

The school is celebrating its 20th anniversary and operates from multiple campuses across Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. They offer programs in cosmetology, barbering, and esthetics.

“For esthetics, we’re teaching all about the skin from facials to waxing to different treatments. The manicuring, we’re teaching you how to do natural nails as well as acrylic and different things like dip powder,” explained Tempest Golden, assistant campus director at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.

The barbers and stylists say hairstyles can demonstrate self-empowerment and pride. That is why they support The Crown Act.

Indiana lawmakers have been discussing HB 1124. Now, the education committee is looking at the potential legislation that would prohibit race discrimination based on traits historically associated with race, such as hair texture and protective hairstyles.

Customers can also get their natural hair styled at a discount at Tricoci University.

“Because we’re a beauty school, all of our services are discounted to the public. A haircut is $9.00 so we’re not out here to make a living for it. We’re just here ensuring that our students are getting the best practice and what better practice than to have the community come in and we’re able to practice on you and perfect our craft,” Golden said.

Future students can apply for financial aid and scholarships online.