Local

Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts.

Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.

The 73-room inn opened in 1939. Men of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a federal Depression-era project, helped with the project in Lawrence County.

New windows and doors will be the only change to the exterior, while the inside will get a new fire alarm system, accessibility improvements, mechanical upgrades, a new front desk, and cosmetic changes to the Lakeview Room, which is an open area for receptions of up to 200 that overlooks the forest around the inn.

Cosmetic changes also will be made to the Millstone Dining Room. The Department of Natural Resources also says a buffer of some sort is anticipated once the inn reopens.

Also, the indoor/outdoor pool will be replaced with a surface-level splash pad.

Funding was provided by Gov. Eric Holcomb and state legislators “as a part of an infusion of dollars to address deferred maintenance needs in Indiana State Parks and at other DNR properties,” the website says.

The Engineering Collaborative, Ratio Design, and Lawson-Elser Engineering Consultants have been part of the modernization project, the website says.