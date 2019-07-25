Spring rains, summer heat surge take toll on corn, soybeans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Farmers throughout the Midwest are suffering from low crop yields this year.

With late planting, flooding and now a heat surge, corn and soybeans are hurting the most.

In June, we reached record high temps, which hurt crops greatly. At this time last year, almost all of the corn throughout Indiana was silking, but this year has seen a dramatic shift, which is making more than half of the corn not ready, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s newest crop progress report.

Purdue agricultural economist Chris Hurt said 2019 has been a tough year for yields throughout the Midwest.

“The reproductive stage is very important for both corn and soybean. So, if there is extremely stressful conditions at the time that could burn the pollen or cause it to not really start a seed that can be very detrimental to yields,” Hurt said.

Soybeans have also seen a great divide since last year. A total of 79% were blooming by now in 2018; only 21% are healthy in 2019.

Hurt said the crops are extremely damaged from the heavy rain earlier this year and now he’s worried corn and soybeans could be exposed to hotter temperatures.

“The fear is that we will hit a hot, dry spell and then I think the second fear is a frost. Even a normal frost date or an early frost, of course, could really stop crops and limit yield potential,” Hurt said.

The average date for the first frost in Indianapolis is Oct. 14 , according to the National Weather Service.