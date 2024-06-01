SR 32 to close westbound traffic in downtown Westfield

State Road 32 westbound will close in downtown Westfield starting June 3, 2024, for Citizens Energy to upsize and relocate a water main. (Provided Photo/City of Westfield via The Reporter)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The City of Westfield has released important upcoming road closure information that will impact travel along State Road 32.

Citizens Energy Group will up-size and relocate a water main along S.R. 32 between Union and Gurley streets. This essential infrastructure project is scheduled to begin on Monday, and last approximately four months.

Closure details:

Affected Traffic: Westbound traffic on SR 32.

Open Traffic: Eastbound traffic will remain open.

Detour

From S.R. 32, go north onto Grassy Branch Road.

Continue on Grassy Branch Road and head west onto 191st Street.

Proceed on 191st Street and then head south on U.S. 31 to return to S.R. 32.

Local traffic impact

City officials understand that road closures are inconvenient. Motorists should plan routes accordingly and allow extra travel time. Residents with properties directly affected by the closure will still have access to their homes, though minor delays may occur during peak construction.

Please visit the dedicated project website at 32Connects.com for the latest updates and detailed information. You will find real-time updates, detailed detour maps, and additional resources to help you navigate this temporary change.