St. Elmo identifies mystery couple in photo on wall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The search is now over!

St. Elmo Steak House has identified the couple who put their picture up inside the famous steakhouse downtown.

According to the restaurant, the couple lives in Indianapolis and they are actively working to connect with them. They have not released their names.

More than 600 framed photographs are on the wall inside the restaurant. Mostly are of famous people like John Travolta and Peyton Manning, just to name a few.

All of the photos have their own space and are stapled and drilled into the wall permanently.

Marketing vice president Bryn Jones says the picture stuck out because it’s crooked and touches other photos on the wall.

Jones says someone had to have sat at a certain table and glued it to the wall when no one was looking.

Management says it was slick and they’re not mad about it and would like to buy them a drink and figure out how they were able to get the photo on the wall.