St. Elmo launches new bourbon

An iconic restaurant now has a new product in central Indiana stores.

St. Elmo Foods has launched its own bottled bourbon. It is based on the restaurant’s popular drink called Elmo Cola.

The bourbon has hints of cherry and vanilla and can be used in several different cocktails.

You can buy a bottle right now at Belmont Beverage, Big Red Liquors, Citywide Liquors, Crown Liquors, Elite Beverages, Kroger, Market District, Meijer, Payless Liquor or Target.



News 8 got a first look at the new product ahead of the launch.