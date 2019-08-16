St. Thomas Aquinas School set to hold annual SausageFest fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The annual SausageFest at St. Thomas Aquinas School is back with new local vendors.

Thousands of people will pack the parking lot of the school.

The event features ice-cold beer from Sun King Brewery and sausage from L.E. Kincaid and Sons meat market.

Other local vendors like Illinois Street Good Emporium will provide delicious food and dessert choices.

There is a wine garden for those 21 and over.

Activities for young guests include inflatables, games, cake walk and face painting.

Plus, there’s a back party lot for teens with music.

On Friday and Saturday night, five local bands will take the stage.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to midnight both nights.

For more information on the event, click here.