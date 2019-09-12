Stadium reveals new treats to eat at Colts games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s better than food and football?? The Indianapolis Colts and culinary partner Centerplate announced new food and drink options for the 2019-20 season.
Colts fans now have 10 new crowd favorites to choose from when they head to Lucas Oil Stadium. Plus the “Gridiron Burger of the Game” schedule has also been revealed. Take a look at the new menu below.
New Crowd Favorites:
- Chicken Waffle Sandwich Basket
- Fried Mushroom Po’ boy Basket
- Nacho Fries
- Heartland Cheesesteaks
- Jumbo Colts Forged Hot Dog
- Hoosier Duck Nachos
- Buffalo Chicken Basket
New Healthy Options:
- Circle City Cobb Salad
- Beets and Greens Salad
- California Wrap
Gridiron Burger of the Game:
- Game 1: Colts vs. Browns 8/17: Mushroom Swiss Burger
- Game 2 Colts vs. Bears 8/25: Buckhead Burger
- Game 3 Colts vs. Falcons 9/22: Buckhead Burger
- Game 4 Colts vs. Raiders 9/29: California Burger
- Game 5 Colts vs. Texans 10/20: Queso Frito Burger
- Game 6 Colts vs. Broncos 10/27: Green Chili Burger
- Game 7 Colts vs. Dolphins 11/10: South Beach Burger
- Game 8 Colts vs. Jaguars 11/17: Mushroom Swiss Burger
- Game 9 Colts vs. Titans 12/1: Music City Burger
- Game 10 Colts vs. Panthers 12/22: Carolina BBQ Burger
Souvenir Craft Cocktails:
- Horseshoe Smash
- Hard Forged Punch
- True Blue Lemonade
New Suite Menu Offerings:
- Three Foot Italian Sub
- Shredded Duck Nachos
- Arm Pretzel Bites
- Pots & Pans Pie Co. Pie of the Game
- Creamy Indiana Corn Dip
- Chilled Dip Trio
- Pimento Mac & Cheese Fritters
- Milford Valley Chicken Stick Trio
- Vegan Swedish Meatballs
- Surf and Turf Kabobs
- Spinach Salad Bar
- Grilled Barbeque Chicken Sandwich
- Colts Blue Shredded Duck Nachos
- Chicken Picnic Basket
- Beef Barbacoa Tacos
- Gourmet Stuffed Cookies
- Strawberry Shortcake