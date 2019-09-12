Stadium reveals new treats to eat at Colts games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s better than food and football?? The Indianapolis Colts and culinary partner Centerplate announced new food and drink options for the 2019-20 season.

Colts fans now have 10 new crowd favorites to choose from when they head to Lucas Oil Stadium. Plus the “Gridiron Burger of the Game” schedule has also been revealed. Take a look at the new menu below.

New Crowd Favorites:

Chicken Waffle Sandwich Basket

Fried Mushroom Po’ boy Basket

Nacho Fries

Heartland Cheesesteaks

Jumbo Colts Forged Hot Dog

Hoosier Duck Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Basket

New Healthy Options:

Circle City Cobb Salad

Beets and Greens Salad

California Wrap

Gridiron Burger of the Game:

Game 1: Colts vs. Browns 8/17: Mushroom Swiss Burger

Game 2 Colts vs. Bears 8/25: Buckhead Burger

Game 3 Colts vs. Falcons 9/22: Buckhead Burger

Game 4 Colts vs. Raiders 9/29: California Burger

Game 5 Colts vs. Texans 10/20: Queso Frito Burger

Game 6 Colts vs. Broncos 10/27: Green Chili Burger

Game 7 Colts vs. Dolphins 11/10: South Beach Burger

Game 8 Colts vs. Jaguars 11/17: Mushroom Swiss Burger

Game 9 Colts vs. Titans 12/1: Music City Burger

Game 10 Colts vs. Panthers 12/22: Carolina BBQ Burger

Souvenir Craft Cocktails:

Horseshoe Smash

Hard Forged Punch

True Blue Lemonade

New Suite Menu Offerings: