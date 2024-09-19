State agrees to transfer vacant women’s prison to Indy for redevelopment

The administration building of the former Indiana Women’s Prison is seen through weeds June 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The prison has been unoccupied since 2017. (Photo by Alayna Wilkening/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — In a victory for eastside neighbors, the state of Indiana has agreed to transfer ownership of the long-vacant Indiana Women’s Prison site to the city of Indianapolis.

In return, the state will receive 7.7 acres of the vacant Sherman Park industrial property at 710 N. Sherman Drive and 2600 S. Harding St., currently the location of Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

The former women’s prison at 401 N. Randolph St. is surrounded by three near east side residential neighborhoods. Residents have complained about the conditions of the site, calling it an eyesore. In recent months, neighborhood associations have written letters in support of such a property transfer, believing the city is better equipped to work with neighbors to redevelop the property.

Woodruff Place resident Will Pritchard is a member of the Indiana Women’s Prison Alliance, a group that has been advocating for state and local government to redevelop the site.

“Now our attention will shift, and we’ll be focused on persuading the city of Indianapolis and the mayor’s office to engage with the community to determine the next steps,” Pritchard said.

The women’s prison was relocated to the west side in 2009, and the eastside property became a reentry facility for the Marion County criminal justice system until closing in 2017. The site has been under control of the Indiana Department of Administration since then.

Representatives from the Department of Administration did not immediately respond to phone call and email requests for comment from Mirror Indy.

It’s unclear why the state wants ownership of the Sherman Drive and Harding Street properties.

Aliya Wishner, a spokeswoman for Mayor Joe Hogsett, said the city and state have been in conversations about transferring ownership of the site for the last two years. She said the Department of Metropolitan Development will take the lead on future redevelopment discussions in partnership with the neighborhoods.

The property exchange is expected to be completed by November. The state is expected to assume full ownership of the property at 2600 S. Harding St. following the relocation of Indianapolis Animal Care Services to the southeast side.

