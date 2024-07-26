State approves Hamilton County’s first DORA ordinance in Noblesville

A view of shows and customers in downtown Noblesville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Tourism via Hamilton County Reporter)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — On Thursday, The City of Noblesville announced that the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission approved an ordinance to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area downtown.

DORA will allow alcohol in designated areas of downtown Noblesville. According to a release, in April, the Noblesville Common Council approved the ordinance unanimously.

Community members 21 and older are allowed to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved businesses and carry them within DORA’s boundaries.

DORA’s boundaries would include most of downtown Noblesville east of the White River past Federal Hills Common Park.

Chris Jenson, Noblesville mayor, says the implementation of DORA will increase foot traffic, tourism, and spending that can support small locally owned businesses.

“The city has worked closely with local stakeholders, including Noblesville Police Department, to ensure the district is enjoyed safely and responsibly by our community, visitors, and business owners,” Jensen said in a release.

The downtown Noblesville DORA is expected to be operational in the fall, for more information click here.