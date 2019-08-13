State Fair to offer free admission for part of Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to get to the Indiana State Fair and save a few bucks?

You can get in free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fair made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

In honor of all of our Heroes of the Field, our Hoosier Farmers, the Indiana State Fair will offer FREE gate admission from 9AM-3PM TOMORROW, Wednesday, August 14! pic.twitter.com/JTCi1FHU5Z — Indiana State Fair (@IndyStateFair) August 13, 2019

The fair runs until Aug. 18.