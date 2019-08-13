State Fair to offer free admission for part of Wednesday

by: Staff Reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to get to the Indiana State Fair and save a few bucks?

You can get in free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fair made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The fair runs until Aug. 18.

